President Chamisa Bulawayo Rally

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said citizens will not allow the Zanu PF regime to steal polls.

President Chamisa made the remarks at a massively attended rally in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Said President Chamisa :

“We have seen that Mnangagwa has rigged the ballot but he cannot rig the polls.

We have expressed our concerns to SADC. We want to see the ballot paper, what type of ink was used to print it.

It’s clear Mr Mnangagwa is trying to tamper with votes but this time it’s futile.

I have been told that police officers defied intimidation from their bosses and voted for change. “

