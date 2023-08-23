President Chamisa To Remove CALA Curriculum

Here is our pledge as the next government:

Free primary education

Free primary healthcare

Free healthcare for senior citizens

Minimum salary of USD 540 for all civil servants

Housing, vehicle, and loan schemes for civil servants

Removal of the CALA curriculum

Granting title deeds to all landowners

Creation of 2.5 million jobs

Eradication of corruption

Protection of freedom of worship

Provision of a tractor for each village

Establishment of a clinic for each ward and a hospital for each district

At least 14 000 dams across the country for irrigation

Development of world-class and modern infrastructure

