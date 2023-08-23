National
What New Government Will Do
23 August 2023
Here is our pledge as the next government:

  • Free primary education
  • Free primary healthcare
  • Free healthcare for senior citizens
  • Minimum salary of USD 540 for all civil servants
  • Housing, vehicle, and loan schemes for civil servants
  • Removal of the CALA curriculum
  • Granting title deeds to all landowners
  • Creation of 2.5 million jobs
  • Eradication of corruption
  • Protection of freedom of worship
  • Provision of a tractor for each village
  • Establishment of a clinic for each ward and a hospital for each district
  • At least 14 000 dams across the country for irrigation
  • Development of world-class and modern infrastructure