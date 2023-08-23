What New Government Will Do
23 August 2023
Here is our pledge as the next government:
- Free primary education
- Free primary healthcare
- Free healthcare for senior citizens
- Minimum salary of USD 540 for all civil servants
- Housing, vehicle, and loan schemes for civil servants
- Removal of the CALA curriculum
- Granting title deeds to all landowners
- Creation of 2.5 million jobs
- Eradication of corruption
- Protection of freedom of worship
- Provision of a tractor for each village
- Establishment of a clinic for each ward and a hospital for each district
- At least 14 000 dams across the country for irrigation
- Development of world-class and modern infrastructure