ZimEye
#FRAUDALERTA STRATEGY HAS BEEN DEVISED TO ROUND UP ALL AGENTS WHO SIGNED V11s for every document to be changed in the next 24 hours to align with the announcement. Every agent must move away from home quickly & leave their phones as they're being tracked.— Promise Mkwananzi (@pmkwananzi) August 27, 2023
#FRAUDALERTA STRATEGY HAS BEEN DEVISED TO ROUND UP ALL AGENTS WHO SIGNED V11s for every document to be changed in the next 24 hours to align with the announcement. Every agent must move away from home quickly & leave their phones as they're being tracked.