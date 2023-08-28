Chamisa Exposes Another Coup

Spread the love

By- The opposition CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa has exposed Zanu PF’s continued coup through the ballot and said that the regime would not succeed this time.

After Saturday night, Chamisa said that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner in the 23 and 24 August presidential elections.

ZEC said Mnangagwa garnered 2 350 711 votes (52.6%) of the 4 468 730 votes cast against Chamisa’s 1 967 343, constituting 44%.

However, Chamisa rejected the results and claimed CCC was in possession of the V11 and V23B forms, whose results were different from those used by ZEC to declare Mnangagwa the winner.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare on the morning after the declaration of the presidential election results, Chamisa said:

What is our next step? There is going to be a change in Zimbabwe. Whether ZANU PF people want it or not? It’s not going to be easy, but there shall be a change.

We will not wait for five years. There has to be change now. We are going to lead in making sure that change comes to Zimbabwe.

Mr Mnangagwa knows that he has performed a coup since 2008 a coup on the ballot; 2017 a coup on the elected leader; 2018 a coup on the ballot. He has repeated again, 2023, a coup on the ballot.

You can’t survive this too many times. This time, no further! We have drawn a line in the sand.

We will not allow you to abuse people. You are not the last person in Zimbabwe.

Chamisa also said the opposition party is on a diplomatic offensive to ensure that “errors” in the elections are corrected. He said:

We are ready to form the next government on account of correcting all the errors that we have identified. We have the results and we will form that government.

We are on a peaceful offensive. We are on a diplomatic offensive. We are going to take an offensive stance in a progressive and democratic manner to make sure that the voice of the people is respected and ultimately the voice of God reigns in this country.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Police warned political parties against conducting ” popcorn demonstrations” or inciting violence and issuing threats, saying lawbreakers will be arrested.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...