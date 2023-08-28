Jailed Mai TT to perform at Harare Agricultural Show

Popular comedian and musician, Mai TT, is set to have a physical interaction with her fans this week as she attends the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, according to Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) national spokesperson, Superintendent Meya Khanyezi.

Supt Khanyezi announced that the ZPCS stands would be filled with various activities throughout the week, including performances by inmates and Mai TT herself. The ZPCS Chivaraidze traditional dance group, which recently received an award at the Chibuku Neshamwari, will also be showcasing their talents. Additionally, attendees can look forward to horse riding and other exciting attractions.

One of the highlights of the event will be a polished tree trunk crafted by inmates, emphasizing the importance of waste management. The inmates have created numerous items from waste materials, which will be on display and available for purchase. Superintendent Khanyezi encouraged people to support the inmates by buying their wares.

Furthermore, Khanyezi highlighted that the ZPCS is renowned for its farming activities. Visitors to the agricultural show will have the opportunity to witness the impressive breed of cows and bulls, as well as observe the maize yields.

Mai TT, known for her large fan base, is currently serving a nine-month sentence after being convicted of theft involving trust property. She had used a hired car as collateral for a loan. Her sentence is expected to be completed in December.

