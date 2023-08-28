Kombi Driver Killed Over Fare

By A Correspondent- A 24 year old artisanal miner allegedly stabbed a kombi driver to death after refusing to pay a kombi fare from city to Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo.

Police said the suspect, Liberty Ncube who is an artisanal miner in Inyathi, was in the company of Nkosilathi Sibanda, who is still at large, when they fatally attacked Mr Simbarashe Chabata on Saturday night.

Ncube has since been arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

Mr Chabata was a rank marshal at an area between Luveve Road and Ngcebetsha Street in Nguboyenja.

On the fateful day, Mr Chabata was driving a kombi, which he had borrowed from a friend.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday.

He said Ncube and Sibanda boarded the kombi that Mr Chibata was driving in the city enroute to Cowdray Park at around 10pm.

Insp Ncube said along the way Ncube and Sibanda refused to pay the fare prompting Mr Chabata to stop the vehicle so that he could collect the fares.

He said before Mr Chabata could disembark from the vehicle, Ncube stabbed him on the left shoulder and palm.

Insp Ncube said other passengers left the kombi and fled in different directions fearing for their lives.

He said Mr Chabata also tried to flee from the two suspects but they caught up with him about 20 metres away from the vehicle and stabbed him again.

Insp Ncube said after the attack the accused ran away but members of the public managed to apprehend Ncube.

“Mr Chabata sustained injuries and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died upon admission.

“We have arrested Ncube, an artisanal miner operating in Inyathi area. His accomplice Sibanda fled after committing the crime and we have launched a manhunt,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Ncube is expected to appear in court soon facing murder charges.

Insp Ncube appealed to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of Sibanda to contact any nearest police station.

