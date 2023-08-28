“Proclaim a New Election Date”: Kasukuwere

By A Correspondent- Former Zanu Pf heavyweight who is currently in exile Saviour Kasukuwere has urged the Zimbabwean authorities to proclaim a new election date arguing that the just ended harmonised polls are illegal and were declared void by election observers.

Kasukuwere, whose presidential aspirants were quashed by the Zimbabwean courts called on the government to proclaim a new election date and ensure that the polls are done in accordance with the “dictus of the law”.

Said Kasukuwere:

“The Zimbabwe General elections have been declared illegal and void by SOEM. Nothing legitimate can flow from it. We need a new proclamation and date of elections which must be done in dictus of the law, SOEM guidelines et al.!!!!

