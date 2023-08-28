ZimEye
I follow with interest the reactions to my 'Thank you' to 5322 who voted for me. I have to say the following: the electorate has no permanent enemies, it has no permanent friends, it has no permanent members. 2028 is not dependent on 2023. NCA is now focussing on winning in 2028.— Prof Lovemore Madhuku (@ProfMadhuku) August 28, 2023
