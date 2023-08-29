Headache For Mnangagwa As CCC Demands Fresh Polls

By- The main opposition, the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), has given the Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa another headache as the coalition demands fresh polls.

CCC demanded a fresh election after it rejected the result of the 23 August vote condemned by the region.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba told a news conference in Harare that the African Union and SADC should facilitate a return to legitimacy in Zimbabwe. Said Siziba:

The position of the CCC is very clear. We reject in total the results of the elections held on 23 August because the electoral process was flawed and fraught with illegalities.

As a way forward we are demanding fresh elections that are free, fair and credible.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling ZANU PF party won a second term after he polled 52.6% of the vote, and CCC candidate Nelson Chamisa scored 44%.

Election Observer reports from SADC, the Carter Centre and EU all agreed that the electoral field was uneven and the conditions were not conducive for a free election.

