Mbare Drug Dealer Wins Zanu PF Council Seat

Suspected drug lord Simbarashe (Dhama) Chanachimwe who had a brush with the law during the COVID-19 lockdown has won the right to represent Mbare in the Harare City Council.

Dhama shocked the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change in the harmonised elections last week after winning Mbare ward 3 seat for the ruling Zanu PF party which last won the seat in the 2013 elections.

Dhama was last year barred from holding political meetings and holding a position in Zanu PF until his disciplinary issues were resolved.

He was arrested in February this year for drug possession.

Dhama faced a drug possession charge after being caught with 26 sachets of dagga and a dagga plant measuring 1,7 metres at his drug base affectionately known as PaDhama which is situated at an open space near Block 14 Matapi Flats, Mbare.

He was released on ZWL$50 000 bail.

In 2021, Dhama was arrested for breaching COVID-19 regulations after sponsoring a concert in Mbare with Levels and Fantan.

-Newsday

