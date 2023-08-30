Fees Hike Irk Students

University students in Zimbabwe have expressed dismay over the recent hike in tuition and accommodation fees.

Some local universities have withheld the results of students who have failed to pay fees.

Students from the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) have filed a High Court application challenging the fee adjustment for the 2023 first semester.

According to the application filed by Chambati, Makata and Makosene Attorneys, the students accused ZOU of failing to advise them of the new fees in advance. Part of the application reads:

From your communications dated June 27, 2023, you intimated the desire to balloon fees as your choice of words does intimate.

Though we understand that there exists such a hostile stagflationary environment in Zimbabwe; there is no justification whatsoever for you to be unjustly enriched at the expense of the future and legitimate expectations of innocent students. There should be transparency and accountability in your conduct, actions, acts and omissions within the purview of equity and justice when dealing with the rights of students.

The students also accused ZOU administrators of sending the students new balances ranging from ZWL$1 million to more than ZWL$4 million.

NewsDay reported ZOU vice-chancellor Paul Gundani as saying the fees were raised due to the country’s hyperinflationary environment.

Zimbabwe National Students’ Union’s Leo Mashonganyika on Monday said the University of Zimbabwe barred students from accessing their results to force them to pay the fees.

