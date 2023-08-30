I Am Ready To Serve Citizens – CCC Councillor

By Aleck Tabe

Let me take this opportunity to thank you all for the resounding victory for ward 4 harmonized , Presidential, national Assembly and local authority. I feel very proud and honoured for the unwavering support you gave me and voting me back into the office. I humbly make this councillors Pledge

**During these uncertain times, my highest commitment is to be your voice so that we can achieve our shared goals as one family. I rest assure you that l am dedicated to work towards improving betterment for the people of ward 4 and masvingo city.lets work together as members of the community. Let’s show love to each other. Thank you so much.Be all blessed and your *families* .

**

Yours

Tabe Aleck

Newly Elected councillor ward 4

Cell 077246150

