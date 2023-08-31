Bravo SADC

CCC Namibia applauds SADC, AU, and EU for exhibiting objectivity during the polls!

29 August 2023

Citizens in Namibia are impressed by the objectivity evident in the preliminary report from SADC and the African Union. For the first time since time immemorial, regional and continental institutions have denied endorsing sham elections conducted by the captured Zec. The people of Zimbabwe urge SADC to continue promoting democracy in the motherland.

The regional body has been popular for its subjectivity and bias toward the so-called revolutionary parties regardless of the unfair political playing field, before, during, and after elections in Zimbabwe but this time around they came back transfigured. SADC condemns the unconstitutional conduct by Zec and ZANU-PF during the poll. It is on public record that the ZANU PF-controlled Zec refused to avail the voter’s roll on time as enshrined in the Constitution and the Electoral Act read together. We are exhilarated as a people to have a transformed regional body that considers the SADC guidelines on elections and democracy during their objective observation.

What perturbs citizens in Namibia is that some African leaders in the SADC region have already congratulated someone who is trying to subvert the will of the people in Zimbabwe. Regional leaders should unite against dictatorship in Southern Africa and beyond. Zimbabweans are scattered around the world, especially in South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia. It is now imperative to advocate for free, fair, credible, and unfettered elections in SADC. Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia respects and lauds the transformation of SADC.

Dissimilar to the previously signed and endorsed shambolic elections by the regional body, the 2023 harmonized watershed elections resemble an election that is marred with irregularities. From the late provision of a voters roll in pdf, pre-election torture, arbitrary arrests, banning, and disruption of political rallies cleared by the police, the abuse of traditional leaders, and the illegal imprisonment of Job Sikhala, etc. We demand free and fair elections in Zimbabwe. “Citizens voted for President Advocate Nelson Chamisa despite all odds”, echoed Lawrence Chiduku who defended the vote in Hwange West Constituency where he voted for the change that delivers.

The gesture of the organic regional body was also applauded by Elisha Chambara, the CCC Namibia interim chair, and the popular cadre Tapiwa “Tapshinda” Mugore who braved the terror in Uzumba before, during, and after, collecting V11s. It is significant to note that CCC has been in partnership with Uzumba since 2021, preparing for the flawed harmonized elections. Representatives from Namibia embraced participatory democracy to ensure that there was no ballot stuffing in those areas purported to be ZANU PF strongholds. That is why we managed to avert the breastfeeding of the ballot in Uzumba.

We shall continue to give applause to SADC and the African Union for condemning the shambolic elections dominated by FAZ. “Intimidation affected the voting patterns in the countryside while Harare, Bulawayo, and Manicaland were denied ballot papers from the morning forcing elections to spill into the 24th of August,” said Simbarashe Ndoda. This is a record in the history of elections in the motherland since 1980. Thank you, SADC and AU for condemning a demonic patriotic bill and delimitation process effected to close the democratic space ahead of the 23rd of August elections.

Citizens in Namibia are on the same plate of opinion as all progressive Zimbabweans who reject the shambolic and rigged elections. We are tired of disputed elections and successive illegitimate leaders in the motherland. Only a credible poll can save the people of Zimbabwe from the gross abuse of human rights, abject poverty, corruption, and looting. An economically and politically stable Zimbabwe is a blessing to the entire SADC and beyond that, it is fundamental to unite now!

FreeJobSaroWiwa

WeReject2023ZimElections

WeDemandAFreshElection

CCC Namibia Rundu Interim

Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

