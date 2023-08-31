ZimEye
Above the law…After her son hit @CCCZimbabwe MP candidate, Patrick Cheza's car, the notorious Barbra Rwodzi went on to order police to arrest Cheza on trumped up charges of assault. This is the same woman whose husband died in a mysterious accident. Below is Cheza's car. pic.twitter.com/XE2RiyhI1Q— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) August 30, 2023
