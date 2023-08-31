Police Name Marondera Horror Victims

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has named victims of a fatal road accident on the Harare-Mutare road near Marondera on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi, the accident occurred when a Honda Fit vehicle collided head-on with a VW Toures at the 60 km peg. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces names of eight (08) victims who died in fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60 km peg along Harare-Mutate Road on August 30 2023 when a Honda Fit vehicle collided head-on with a VW Toures.

The victims were positively identified as follows:-

Walter MARIMO, male adult, 19 years old

Watch SILAS, male, 36 years old

Gatawa SHADRECK, male, 46 years old

5ongore MASIYIWA, male, 50 years old

Desmond MAKOSO, male, 28 years old

Kenneth MABWE, male, 29 years old

Andress GONDOLOSI, female adult, 29 years old

Devine WATCH, male juvenile, 8 years old

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so.

According to the ZRP’s preliminary statement, the Honda Fit vehicle was carrying eight passengers while the other vehicle had one passenger. Some individuals on social media have criticized the police, blaming them for the accident and alleging that they overlook illegal public transportation vehicles known as “Mshika shika.” They find it unacceptable that the Honda Fit, designed for up to five passengers, was carrying eight individuals. They suspect that the vehicle may have passed multiple police checkpoints through alleged briber.

