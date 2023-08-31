Water Woes Haunt Harare

By A Correspondent- Harare risks another cholera outbreak as the water situation in the capital has reached crisis levels with many suburbs going for over a week without supplies.

This year, the cholera outbreak was first reported in Chegutu in February before it spread across the country.

Harare has recorded 1 616 suspected cases to date. Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) director, Reuben Akili, expressed concern over water challenges in the city.

“In our view, the issue of water crisis which is happening when we are getting into the hot season which is characterised by water challenges and waterborne diseases is worrisome,” Akili said.

Community Water Alliance director Hardlife Mudzingwa accused the authorities of failing to eradicate cholera.

“Despite cholera cases in Harare, the priority of the government from national tier to lowest tier (local authority) has been on treating symptoms of the problem rather than addressing the root cause,” Mudzingwa said.

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) director, Precious Shumba, said the local authority had failed the residents.

“Primitive disease outbreaks will be with us for a long time as long as the attitude and level of service delivery remains as it is. We fear that the approaching rainy season will worsen the situation for residents,” Shumba said.

Rudo Chikodzore, the director for epidemiology and disease control in the Health and Child Care ministry, said they had a strategy to save lives.

“This has been successful in Harare province as seen by a low case fatality rate of 0,4% for the metropolitan province despite a high number of cholera cases in the just ended cholera outbreak,” she said.-Newsday

