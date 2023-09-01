ZimEye
Last night, I spoke of how we must talk to Vene and ask him to come back home to Zambia. Nick got upset & began to accuse me of being Angolan; a ludicrous accusation. Nick stay away from this; these are our internal Zambian issues. Let us talk to your boss – Zambian to Zambian !!— Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) September 1, 2023
Last night, I spoke of how we must talk to Vene and ask him to come back home to Zambia. Nick got upset & began to accuse me of being Angolan; a ludicrous accusation. Nick stay away from this; these are our internal Zambian issues. Let us talk to your boss – Zambian to Zambian !!