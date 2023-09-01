War Collaborators Celebrate Mnangagwa Controversial Win

THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO) has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa and all progressive Zimbabweans for a thunderous win in the 23 August 2023 general elections.

In a statement, the association said President Mnangagwa’s performances during the last 5 years were the reason the electorate gave him a fresh mandate.

“ZILIWACO also applauds the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for respecting the Constitutional mandate in executing its duties. Indeed Zimbabweans have defended their hard-won independence by voting ZANU PF into power,” the association said.

It added, “It is an unfortunate scenario that there are enemies of Zimbabwe who have come out in the guise of the SADC Observer Mission and gave comments aimed at discrediting our elections that were held in a peaceful and indeed free environment. Nevers Mumba is not SADC.

His preconceived report and loose utterance echo Chamisa of CCC’s position that if his party lose then the elections are discredited.”

ZILIWACO called on SADC to “reign in individuals and ensure the likes of Nevers Mumba stick to their mandate.”

It noted that all progressive global Observer Organisations have commended Zimbabwe for holding transparent, free fair, inclusive and collective elections that saw Cde Mnangagwa of the ZANU PF party beating the opposition CCC led by Advocate Chamisa.

“ZILIWACO, in collaboration with other veterans of the liberation struggle associations, will forever defend our hard-won Independence.”

“Elections have come and gone. We urge all the peace-loving people of Zimbabwe to ignore the Western-sponsored opposition whose regime agenda is well documented.

It’s time to focus on our lives and supporting the economic developmental programmes led by our President ED Mnangagwa.”

