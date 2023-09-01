ZEC Rejects V11 Demands

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has defiantly rejected the demand from the United States State Department to disclose the raw data contained in V11 forms, intensifying the controversy surrounding the recently held elections. The US State Department had urged ZEC to publish the data in order to authenticate the disputed election results.

The opposition party, CCC, has been vocal in its opposition to the election outcome, accusing ZEC of manipulating the data to secure victory for incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa. CCC alleges that some polling officers were coerced into signing altered polling station result forms, known as V11s, further fuelling doubts about the integrity of the process.

ZEC, however, remains unwavering in its refusal to comply with the US demand, citing the absence of any legal obligation to release such information. Taking to social media, ZEC emphasized its position, stating, “ZEC is not compelled by the law to publish V11 forms. The map below shows the real performance by the top two Presidential candidates during the just ended elections.”

