Citizens Push For Fresh Elections

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

The Citizens Coalition for Change wants fresh polls following the announcement of disputed results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boss Justice Priscilla Chigumba on Saturday night announced the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hotly disputed win.

Below is CCC’s statement on the widely rejected August 23 polls…

After our National Citizens’ Assembly unanimously called for a new election, we announce the launch of #FreshElectionZW campaign.

This campaign aims to engage both local and expatriate Zimbabwean citizens in an effort to address the persistent issue of disputed elections in Zimbabwe.

Together, we can work towards ensuring that every election is free from controversy.

Join us in #FreshElectionZW🇿🇼 !

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...