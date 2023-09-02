ED Threatens To Jail Chamisa

By- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to jail opposition activists if they stage protests against last week’s election results.

Mnangagwa gave the threats, saying, “Our prisons are not full”, reported .

Addressing scores of delegates and party supporters at the commissioning of the Sabi Star Lithium Floatation Plant in Buhera on Thursday, 31 August, Mnangagwa said:

We will not stop our development plans and programmes because of the noise from some little boys. They will continue making noise, but we shall continue to move on.

… But I warn anybody who may want to be nonsensical and bring chaos in this country, we are ready to deal with any chaos.

Whoever will preach hate speech shall be responsible for their hate speech. Our prisons are not full. We want peace, we want unity.

Responding to Mnangagwa’s warning, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said the President-elect is unfit to govern. He said:

We are considering approaching the Constitutional Court in respect of these utterances.

As a de facto President, Mr. Mnangagwa is compelled by the constitution to uphold peace, protect the constituency and any failure to do so may warrant an impeachment.

In addition to the fact that he lost the elections, Mr. Mnangagwa’s utterances show that he is unfit to govern.

Mnangagwa garnered 52.6% of the vote against CCC presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s 44%, but the latter has rejected the results alleging rigging.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe’s leader for a second and final term on 04 September.

A circular issued by Foreign Affairs and International Trade permanent secretary, James Manzou dated August 31, 2023, and addressed to Heads of Missions, indicates that Mnangagwa has already sent out invitations to world leaders to attend the event.

-NewsDay

