Teachers For ED In Rigging Storm

Ward 27, Gutu South, the only rural seat the opposition never lost in Masvingo in the last 20 years went to Zanu PF this year after all presiding officers deployed were leading members for Teachers for ED.

These are reportedly Alfred Mawere also provincial chairman for Teachers for ED (Gono Polling Station), Violet Mawere also Women’s League (Guni Primary), Chiminya (Mazare Polling Station) & Tias Chapfuwa (Chitenderano). The Ward had a record 532 assisted voters estimated at 30% of total electorate in the ward. All assisted voters were reportedly helped by the presiding officers. The election has been condemned as a sham by all regional and international observer missions, the first such for Zim.

Ward 27, Gutu South, the only rural seat the opposition never lost in Masvingo in the last 20 years went to Zanu PF this year after all presiding officers deployed were leading members for Teachers for ED.

