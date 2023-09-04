ZimEye
Last night they abducted and tortured one of our youth leaders, @Cde_Wombe. They lost the elections. They stole our victory. They are afraid of people power. The people shall organize! We will fight back!#StopAbductions pic.twitter.com/2N0oaFzQs8— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) September 3, 2023
