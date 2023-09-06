Bulawayo Mourns Heath Streak

Spread the love

BULAWAYO cricket fans have paid homage to the late former Zimbabwe captain and coach Heath Streak who died this Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Affectionately known as “Streaky” in cricket circles, Streak was passionate about the game and also enjoyed fishing.

“Streaky was an icon and my best friend. I played cricket with him, and he was more like family to me. Zimbabwe has lost an icon. He captained for Zimbabwe, and he also fished for the country. When a country loses someone of his stature, it is sad. To every sport fan out there, we all mourn his loss,” said Heath Streak Academy board member, John Rennie.

Streak`s impact went beyond the confines of the cricket field.

“Heath’s contribution to the game of cricket has been immense and we are saddened by his loss. He had the power to reach out to all audiences and I had a chance too many to go with him to train young people in the high-density suburbs, where he spoke Ndebele with the children and proved that he was truly Bulawayo-born. He will be truly missed,” noted Tuskers General Manager, Nicholas Nsingo.

Former Cricket player, ChristopherMpofu added, “Its’s a sad loss to all cricket lovers. He was a great coach and amazing human being.

My first pair of boots were from him, and he was great coach and I was privileged enough to play with him as well. He also made a great contribution to fishing, he will be greatly missed.”

He began his professional cricket career at the age of 19 and he was part of what was known as golden era of Zimbabwean cricket between 1997 and 2000 before going on to coach the Zimbabwe Chevrons.

The all-rounder was Zimbabwe`s leading bowler, having taken more than 100 test wickets going on another remarkable feat of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in one day internationals.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...