Don’t Be Used By Politicians, Zivhu Implores Young People

Tinashe Sambiri

Former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu has pointed out that there are no permanent foes in politics.

This follows the Zanu PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reunion with former First Lady Grace Mugabe at the former’s inauguration in Harare on Monday.

Zivhu challenged young people to work for themselves instead of being used by politicians to advance individual interests.

Zivhu posted on Twitter…

“Don’t kill for politicians, unosara wava woga ivo vachifara, musapinda in politics ne mapapu, chiropa kana moyo, don’t hate others to please politicians, you might need the same people tomorrow, when politicians don’t even remember you are existing. “

