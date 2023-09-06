It’s Not Over : President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has commended bold SADC leaders for refusing to endorse Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s disputed victory.

According to President Chamisa, the fight for citizens victory is not over.

See President Chamisa’s brief statement below…

THANK YOU AFRICA AND THE WORLD for standing with us Zimbabweans in dismissing fraud and stolen elections.

Together, we will reverse this sham and have a legitimate government freely elected and enjoying the full will of all the people of Zimbabwe! It’s not over!

