Waverley Plastics Saga Continues: Late Owner’s Daughter Files Complaint Against Magistrate’s Acquittal Of Nephew Aron Vico

By Jane Mlambo| Amanda Cohen, the daughter of Waverley Plastics’ owner Victor Cohen has filed a formal complaint with the Judicial Services Commission regarding the recent acquittal of her nephew, Aron Vico, by Harare Magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

The complaint raises questions about the ruling’s perceived flaws and potential implications for future criminal cases.

In her letter of complaint, Cohen expressed her dissatisfaction with the handling of the case, which involved fraud charges against Vico. She highlighted several key issues that, in her view, led to an unjust acquittal.

“A look at the original CCD docket shows that Vico signed a warned and cautioned and therefore should have been tried in early 2019.”

She continued, “However, this is where the tale of predictability was born, he was not taken to trial, the case dragged on, and the NPA finally declared ‘Lack of evidence’ a year after the case was opened.”

Cohen firmly believed that the evidence against Vico was clear-cut and could have been resolved swiftly with a proper investigation into official documents and forged signatures.

Frustrated by the NPA’s decision, she sought private prosecution, which was granted in 2020.

Cohen emphasized, “If there was no fraud, he could have proved it and been acquitted in a non-predictable manner, or, as was the case, the predictable route was chosen.”

The crux of Cohen’s letter of complaint lay in the loophole exploited during the trial which she said will be exploited by criminals in future.

In her final remark, Cohen raised a curious point regarding Vico’s designation in court documents.

“I have had many chuckles over this recent event. One is that in the Exception and in the Ruling, Aron Vico is called the Managing Director of ‘Waverley Blankets. Why is this? When he brandishes about a fraudulent CR14 dated September 2013 proclaiming he is a Director of ‘Waverley Plastics? If it was real, he would be proudly stating this in these Court Documents. Need I say more?,” said Cohen.

