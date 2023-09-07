Five (5) Zimbabweans Gunned-Down In SA Heist Shoot-Out

By- Five Zimbabweans were among the 19 people who died in a shootout between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Limpopo.

News24 reports that 17 of the 19 have been identified.Mandlakayise Ngcobo, 49; Mzwandile Hlongwane, 43; Siyabonga Mkhunya, 44; Lazarus Ndlovu, 39; Khulekani Sibanda, 42; Collins Disego, 45; Frank Moyo, 43; Alexander Myambi, 24; Mandlenkosi Magangane, 35; Mokwi Ntshetseng, 41; Hope Makhavhu, 46; Lehlohonolo Tshuto, 41; Simbarashe Machingautu, 37; Thabo Thipe, 54; and Ramaisa Dipholo, 36, died in Makhado on Friday.

Two of the victims were women: Juliet Mugabe, 27, and Tshilidzi Maluleke, 36. Five of the dead were from Zimbabwe, while the rest were from Gauteng and Limpopo.

The process of identifying the other two bodies is ongoing, said Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke.

Police initially said that 18 people suspected of planning to carry out a cash-in-transit heist had been killed during the shootout. However, on Saturday, police found another body at the scene.

News24 previously reported that officers had responded to information on a planned cash-in-transit heist.

According to Maluleke, the suspected robbers were believed to be planning to carry out a heist in the Makhado area on the day. As they were leaving a house to allegedly carry out the robbery, they realised that they were being monitored and started shooting at the police.

The shootout lasted 90 minutes.

At the same time, another group of officers arrested five people at a house in Thohoyandou. It is understood they are linked to the suspected robbers in Makhado.

The five people – Asanda Maqhawu, 33; Charity Makhwedzana, 34; Ramabele Peta, 47; Vusimuzi Ramabekae, 51; and Sillo Mposi, 48 – appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

They face charges including possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, theft, conspiracy to commit crime and fraud.

The matter was postponed to 3 October 2023 for further investigation. News24

