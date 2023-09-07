People’s Struggle Continues Until Victory…

SADC, AU, EU and Dr Nevers Mumba observed and shared their submissions regarding the 23 August 2023.

Thank you Zimbabwe for taking heed to vote in your numbers.

We are grateful for the Big Win. The President Won, 103 Members of the August House ,27 Senate Members and councillors across Zimbabwe.

Fair representation in both Parliament , Senate and Local Government is guaranteed under the able leadership of President Nelson Chamisa CCC.

Today the swearing in of Lawmakers and Hon Councillors across the country will take place. Yesterday Councillors from Matebeleland took oath of office as well.

Disputed Electroral Process produced Disputed results.

Gabbage in Gabbage out. Polling day irregularities were significant in all Polling Stations in the Country.

Pre and Post Election Violence is notable in the once breadbasket of Africa which has turned to be the basket case of the Continent.

As the Nation awaits what tomorrow holds I guarantee you that the future is Bright.

Zimbabwe is for everyone, everyone deserves better. The Postal vote spoke , the Mass spoke , Everyone spoke and Zimbabwe spoke. The New is our Hope for the coming Great Zimbabwe.

Once again I thank you Zimbabwe Voting your preferred candidates we shall serve well.

Mr President Sir , the people believed , confirmed confidence and trust in your Leadership.

Hon Councillor Chido Mutize Hamauswa

