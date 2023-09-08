Man Rapes Own Sister

Spread the love

An 18-year-old Harare man is facing rape charges after he allegedly sexually abused his 10 year old sister.

The teenager, who stays in Waterfalls surburb, is accused of sexually abusing his 10-year-old sister since 2020 and was arraigned before a Harare magistrate this Friday on charges of rape.

He was not asked to plead when he made his initial appearance and was remanded in custody pending trial.

It is alleged that the teenager would rape his sister whenever they were alone at home.

Read more: https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/?p=14103

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...