Who Is Protecting Muvevi?

Legal experts say the commitment of multiple murder suspect Jaison Muvevi to a psychiatric hospital this Wednesday does not mean he is off the hook.

Muvevi, who faces four counts of murder, was this Tuesday adjudged unfit to stand trial due to mental challenges.

The ruling has been subject to multiple interpretations from various quotas, with some disappointed that he has been let off the hook.

“The latest judgment means that the suspect is going to receive mental treatment until such a time. This does not mean he is going home but he is still facing allegations of murder and attempted murder. But what happened is that the court, after reviewing psychiatric reports from two different doctors saw it fit to place him in a psychiatric unit,” said legal expert, Mr Cosam Gohori.

Another legal expert, Mrs Muriel Hondonga said, “It is clear that the court committed Muvevi to a psychiatric hospital after the reports from doctors revealed that he is mentally unstable to stand trial. This does not mean that he is going to be released from prison, but he will be receiving his treatment under the watch of the responsible authorities.”

There was also clarity on the administrative issues surrounding the commitment of a suspect to a psychiatric hospital.

“This is done after the medical practitioners examined one’s mental state and, in this case, Muvevi was found to be mentally unstable.

This is done for two reasons to further the administration of justice and for the safety of the community. So, in this case, Muvevi is not off the hook but he has been placed in an institution where he will be receiving treatment,” said legal expert, Mrs Sekai Magawa.

Another murder suspect, Bright Zhantali, who is accused of killing and raping more than 20 women was also committed to a psychiatric hospital after he was declared mentally unstable.

