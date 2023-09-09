Allegations Against Mutoko RDC Chief, Councillor Dismissed

Spread the love

MUTOKO – Recent allegations implicating Mutoko Rural District Council (RDC) Chief Executive Officer, Reason Makore and councillor, Robson Jembere, in a scandal involving the construction of a commercial building in a cemetery have been dismissed as a politically motivated smear campaign.

According to inside sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the article was sponsored by another councillor who harbored ambitions of becoming the Mutoko RDC chairperson.

The intention was to tarnish the reputation of Makore and Jembere, who are seen as potential obstacles to the councillor’s political aspirations.

Makore, when reached for comment, expressed his lack of information regarding the allegations. “I do not have enough information because I am not in Mutoko at the moment,” he clarified.

This statement suggests that Makore is not directly involved in the alleged scandal and is unaware of the details surrounding it.

Jembere, who has also been accused of building a bottlestore in Chinzanga School grounds, dismissed the claims when contacted for comment. “The school has many grounds,” Jembere explained, implying that the construction was not on the school’s main premises.

The dismissal of these allegations by both Makore and Jembere, coupled with the information provided by inside sources, strongly suggests that the article was part of a broader political power struggle within the Mutoko RDC.

It is crucial to consider the motives behind such allegations and to approach them with caution.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...