Mnangagwa Spooks Target Mkwananzi

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has been forced to seek refuge outside the country following attempts by the Harare regime to arrest him for denouncing Zanu PF hooliganism.

Government agents are tormenting CCC activists across the country.

In a statement, Mkwananzi said :

Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a SHAM election, I have summarily left the country. I will continue to do my work & fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved which is not long, trust me.

Once again, I wish to reiterate that I have no pending cases with the Police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me.

My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine. Let us remain peaceful, vigilant & focused on ensuring that Zimbabwe holds a fresh, free & election.

Revolutionary love to all of you my friends. May God forever bless & protect you & your families until President @nelsonchamisa takes his rightful throne #FreshElectionsZW

