Pan-African Parliament Dismisses Charumbira
9 September 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
Chief Fortune Charumbira has been fired from the Pan-African Parliament.
Chief Charumbira was dismissed over corruption charges involving USD 1,2 million.
He is a declared Zanu PF sympathiser well-known for tormenting opposition supporters in Masvingo Province.
Team Pachedu on Friday said in a statement:
“Chief Fortune Charumbira (ZANU-PF) has been fired from the Pan-African Parliament on corruption charges involving over US$1.2 Million.
He had served only one third of his term.
He will be replaced next month.”