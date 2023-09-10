Charumbira Fired

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Chief Fortune Charumbira has been fired from the Pan-African Parliament.

Chief Charumbira was dismissed over corruption charges involving USD 1,2 million.

He is a declared Zanu PF sympathiser well-known for tormenting opposition supporters in Masvingo Province.

Team Pachedu on Friday said in a statement:

“Chief Fortune Charumbira (ZANU-PF) has been fired from the Pan-African Parliament on corruption charges involving over US$1.2 Million.

He had served only one third of his term.

He will be replaced next month.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...