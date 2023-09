Chinomona Remains In Charge Of Senate

Mabel Chinomona has been re-elected President of Senate after garnering 50 votes against 25 for Senator Felix Magalela Sibanda of CCC.

Senator Chinomona is deputised by General (Rtd) Michael Nyambuya who got 49 votes beating Senator Magie Chakabuda of CCC who had 26 votes.

ZBC News

