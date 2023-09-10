Veld Fire Destroys 5 Houses

Spread the love

FIVE families from the Bilashaba area of Zvishavane district have been left homeless after a veld fire destroyed their homes Tuesday night.

The origins of the fire remain a mystery.

“We don’t even know where to start from as things stand, it is a serious blow,” said a victim.

Another victim said, “This is very bad especially since we do not know the origins of the fire and were caught unaware.”

The government has however come to the rescue of the families with revelations that resources are being mobilised to assist the victims.

“We are trying to mobilise resources to assist the disturbed families,” said Assistant District Development Coordinator for Zvishavane, Lucas Chinhara.

Environmental Management Agency Zvishavane District Education and Publicity Officer, Sally Maguvu said, “We are continually losing land to veld fires, and it’s sad that families continue to be affected in the process, but various resources are being availed to cater for the disaster.”

According to the Environmental Management Agency, the Midlands province has lost over 25 000 hectares of land to veld fires during the 2023 fire season.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...