CCC Legislator Summoned To Police

Newly elected Sunningdale legislator Maureen Kademaunga has been summoned to Harare Central Police law and order for a yet to be disclosed offence.

Kademaunga defeated Zanu PF candidate Loice Magweba in the 23 August parliamentary elections and was sworn in as a legisator for Sunningdale last week.

More to follow…

