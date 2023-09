CCC Mourns Victims Of Earthquake In Morocco

Spread the love

CCC statement on earthquake in Morocco

Our heartfelt condolences go out to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco in the wake of the recent devastating earthquake, which has tragically claimed over 2000 lives.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, homes, and means of livelihood in this catastrophic event.

#moroccoearthquake

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...