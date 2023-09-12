ZimEye
🟡The weaponization of the law against CCC members who contested in the elections must be condemned. @MaureenKade now faces an unfounded attempted murder charge while Patrick Cheza & the #Chirumhanzu4 were denied bail. Stop persecuting opponents for demanding a better society!— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) September 12, 2023
