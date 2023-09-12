How ZEC Blocked Voters

🟡On 18/08/2023, the chief elections officer of @ZECzim , Utoile Silaigwana, stated that they had printed a total of 7,126,600 presidential ballots, 7,098,750 national assembly ballot papers, and 6,861,650 local authority ballot papers.

However, just five days later, there was a significant shortage of ballot papers across the country, where an estimated 6,623,511 registered voters were expected to cast their votes.

Moving forward, after the chaotic, disorganized, and fraudulent elections, ZEC disclosed that only 4,561,221 votes were cast, leaving 2,062,290 registered voters unable to exercise their right to vote due to an inadequate election process marked by irregularities and fraud.

The question arises: what happened to the 2,300,429 missing local authority ballot papers on the day of the election?

The only plausible answer is that ZEC grossly failed to fulfill its constitutional obligations, necessitating the urgent need for a #FreshElectionZW🇿🇼.

