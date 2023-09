Mnangagwa Torments CCC Chirumanzu Official

Citizens Coalition for Change’s losing candidate for Chirumanzu Constituency, Patrick Cheza and four party activists are at Gweru magistrate courts for bail ruling this morning.

Cheza made a bail application after his arrest on assault charges for reportedly assaulting ZANU PF’s Barbra Rwodzi, who is the National Assembly member-elect for Chirumanzu Constituency on the 24th of last month.- ZBC News

