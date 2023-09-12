ZEC Summons Presiding Officers

Spread the love

Presiding and polling officers have been called back to Bhasera, the command center for Gutu East Constituency.

It is not clear what they are going to be doing there since reopening of ballot boxes can only happen through a court order. Most of the polling officers are on their way to Bhasera now.

There is suspicion of massive rigging in Gutu East where Benjamin Ganyiwa of Zanu PF garnered the highest number of votes despite being the most unpopular of the three candidates.

Presiding and polling officers have been called back to Bhasera, the command center for Gutu East Constituency. It is not clear what they are going to be doing there since reopening of ballot boxes can only happen through a court order. pic.twitter.com/hACF7so3hw — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) September 5, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...