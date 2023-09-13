Disband Cabinet, Dump Deadwood, Mnangagwa Told

By Jane Mlambo| United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) led by Elizabeth Valerio has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to disband his recently announced cabinet saying it falls short of the expectations of citizens.

In a statement on Mnangagwa’s new cabinet, UZA called for inclusion of competent people from other political parties.

The party also demanded that the current cabinet which it described as a clear show of nepotism and refushuffling of deadwood, be disbanded.

“As UZA, we call upon President Mnangagwa to urgently consider the following: • Disband and combine redundant ministries to create a lean cabinet,” the party said.

UZA further urged Mnangagwa to withdraw appointed ministers who are past their prime to pave wat for young ministers with the capacity to bring forward new innovative ideas.

“Appointing 26 cabinet ministers and 10 provincial ministers in a country already burdened with economic malaise proves that either President #Mnangagwa is out of touch with reality or has no regard for the voice of the people. UZA would have expected President Mnangagwa to trim the size of his cabinet. UZA favours a lean cabinet of under 15 ministers, which should include qualified and experienced individuals leading the various portfolios,” UZA added.

