Don’t Lose Hope : President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has implored the nation to maintain focus despite the deepening crisis in the country.

The CCC leader flatly rejected the outcome of the 2023 polls citing irregularities in electoral processes.

The SADC EOM last month accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of deliberately titling results in favour Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party.

Writing on his official Facebook page, President Chamisa said:

DON’T DESPAIR ZIMBABWE0FOCUS!!

Cheer up! Freedom doesn’t come easy but is coming. Celebrations loading…

Some will ask how and when but it will happen sooner than ever imaginable. Say a prayer for our beloved country.

We serve a Mighty and Living God! #Godisinit Blessed Tuesday.

