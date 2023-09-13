Top Prison Official In Mysterious Death

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Top Prisons Boss Assistant Commissioner Renias Chiwakaya has died in a mysterious death.

Ass Comm Chiwakaya passed on a short illness at Chikurubi Prison Complex early this week.

According to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison sources, Chiwakaya suffered a stroke, collapsed, and died.

The sources said they suspected food poisoning in Chiwakaya’s death.

Chiwakaya, a decorated military veteran, has been vocal about nepotism and corruption in ZPCS.

He could also challenge the Zanu PF regime without fear, saying that the revolutionary party had lost the ethos of the liberation struggle.

Mourners are gathered at Chikurubi Prison Complex. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

May the soul of the dear departed find eternal peace.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...