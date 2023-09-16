Dynamos Returns To BF, Targets Chiefs

The former league champions, Dynamos FC, are once again making their way to the City of Kings and Queens for their Week 23 match against Bulawayo Chiefs, scheduled to take place at Barbourfields Stadium this Saturday.

Under the guidance of their interim head coach, Genesis Mangombe, DeMbare has been in impressive form, securing vital points. Mangombe assumed the coaching role a couple of weeks ago, succeeding Hebert Maruwa. Since then, the Glamour Boys have been on a remarkable upswing, recording three victories and two draws in their last five games.

This surge in performance has elevated their points tally to 36, leaving them just five points behind the league leaders, Ngezi Platinum Stars. The blue and white contingent from the capital city will be facing Amakhosi Amahle, currently in 11th place with 26 points.

Dynamos boasts quality within their squad, led by captain Frank Makarati and Emmanuel Jalai. Makarati expressed the team’s high spirits, stating, “We are genuinely thankful to our coaching staff and sponsors. Morale is soaring, and we aim to maintain our positive momentum. It’s still a long season ahead.”

Their recent match against Highlanders, also held at Emagumeni, was cut short due to violent incidents when Dynamos was leading 2-0 in the 38th minute. Fans on the Soweto End, unhappy with Allen Bhasvi’s officiating, began throwing objects onto the field, causing chaos.

The upcoming game promises excitement, with both teams featuring talented players. Bulawayo Chiefs boasts experienced former senior national team captain Danny “Deco” Phiri, prolific scorer Obriel Chirinda, tenacious Malvin Mkolo, hardworking Mthokozisi Msebe, and Billy Veremu, among others. Chirinda is returning from a one-game suspension that caused him to miss his club’s Week 22 fixture against Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium. The clash between these two teams will determine if Dynamos’ impressive run can be halted by Johanisi Nhumwa’s charges.

