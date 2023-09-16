Man hauled to court over fake bank statements

A 25 year old man from Harare recently appeared before a local magistrate on accusations of forging financial documents. Luke Sibanda was arraigned in court after being apprehended by officials investigating fraudulent activity.

According to reports, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) received a tip that Sibanda was supplying false bank statements to Zimbabwean citizens applying for UK visas. In an undercover operation, a ZACC officer posed as a potential customer. It’s alleged Sibanda demanded $160 USD for the prohibited service.

Acting on this information, ZACC investigators set a trap on September 11th. They arrested Sibanda and recovered several fabricated bank statements, letters of recommendation on various letterheads, and fake date stamps from different organizations within his office.

During his court appearance yesterday, Sibanda was granted $300 bail and the case was remanded to October 25th for trial. State prosecutor Pardon Dziva will handle the matter against Sibanda, who faces charges related to forging official documents.

