Tatenda Mavetera Says Ready To Deliver

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s new ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera says she is ready for the mammoth task ahead.

Mavetera, a former studio 263 actress, was elevated to the powerful Ministry by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, amid widespread criticism from citizens.

However, Mavetera has dared critics.

She said in a statement :

“We believe, commit,focus on hard work for the

best to every citizen of Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has recognised and appreciated the youthfull leaders this should be the first gratitude note before we start complaining.A journey of a thousand miles starts with a step. #Maitabasababa. “

